Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $250.58 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.59 and a twelve month high of $260.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.55.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,730. The trade was a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

