Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,896. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

