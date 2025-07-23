Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $170,000 in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLBR stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.82.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

