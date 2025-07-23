Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 306,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 215,376 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 79,062 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 6,538 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,289,588.60. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

