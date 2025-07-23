William Blair Has Negative Estimate for MMC FY2025 Earnings

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.62. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $210.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

