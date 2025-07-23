Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Winmark worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Winmark by 12.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Winmark by 23.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,144,123.85. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $377.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.56. Winmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $459.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.93.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. Winmark had a net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

