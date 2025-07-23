WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.92. 27,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 31,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.