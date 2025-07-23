WisdomTree (WT) to Release Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. WisdomTree's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.14.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.31% of WisdomTree worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.24.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

