Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

