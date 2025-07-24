2,053 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.