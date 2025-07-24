21,828 Shares in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CRH by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CRH by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

