45,269 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.