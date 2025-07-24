9,910 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.1%

EXR opened at $151.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.