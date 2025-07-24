Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.65 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $257.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

