AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $14.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $121,627,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after buying an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in AES by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 27,518,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930,252 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.