Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 price objective on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

