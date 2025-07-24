Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $33,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1%

EXR stock opened at $151.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

