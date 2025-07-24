Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,640,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of Hess Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.63. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.89% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Hess Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

