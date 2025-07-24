Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $38.20 Million Holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,829 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of Chewy worth $38,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,390,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,045.50. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

