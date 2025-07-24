Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $39.45 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.6%

AVB opened at $203.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

