Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $35,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,742,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,737,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after buying an additional 566,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,045,000 after buying an additional 388,411 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

