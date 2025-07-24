Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,003 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PPL were worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,760,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,829,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PPL by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,347,000 after buying an additional 1,371,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.9%

PPL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

