Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,746 Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.47% of Acuity worth $38,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Acuity by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Acuity by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 38.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $302.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.95.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

