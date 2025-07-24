Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

ALNY stock opened at $325.64 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,988,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,466,000 after buying an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

