Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $301,650,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total transaction of $536,651,023.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 887,933,999 shares in the company, valued at $203,683,180,030.61. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock worth $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.