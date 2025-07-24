Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.
Ameren Stock Performance
NYSE:AEE opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ameren
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameren
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
