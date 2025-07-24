Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ameren

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

