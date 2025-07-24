American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American International Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American International Group by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.