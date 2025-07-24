Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 681,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,345,000 after buying an additional 97,545 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

