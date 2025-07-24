Analysts Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes Q2 Earnings

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

