Apple (AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $88.64 billion for the quarter.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Stock Down 0.1%

Apple stock opened at $214.15 on Thursday. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

