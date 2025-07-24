Apple (AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2025

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $88.64 billion for the quarter.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Stock Down 0.1%

Apple stock opened at $214.15 on Thursday. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Earnings History for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.