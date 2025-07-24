Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 195,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $2,928,916.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,763,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,512,641.67. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $3,354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 53,955,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,483,945.09. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,107,563 shares of company stock worth $30,016,904 and have sold 479,861 shares worth $7,136,476. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 8,850.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 1,151,369 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Asana by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,043,047 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 700.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 688,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 602,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

