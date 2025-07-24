AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116,448 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $363,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $375,278.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,225,251.04. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total transaction of $365,213.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,795.82. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,954 shares of company stock worth $105,433,784 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $713.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $689.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

