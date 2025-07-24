Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC) Stake Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,659 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 187,719 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3%

BIPC opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

