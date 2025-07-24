Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,756.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,603,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after buying an additional 2,225,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $828.00 price target (up from $807.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total transaction of $365,213.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,795.82. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,954 shares of company stock worth $105,433,784 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $713.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $689.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

