CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $58,644.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,802.80. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 461,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,495.48. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock worth $1,899,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CarGurus by 121.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 83.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 49.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

