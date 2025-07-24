Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

