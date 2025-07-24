Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,830,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,862 shares of company stock worth $114,431,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

AZO opened at $3,770.94 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,894.02 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,708.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,587.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

