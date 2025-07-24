Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.44 and a 1 year high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

