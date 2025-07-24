Choreo LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

