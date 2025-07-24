Choreo LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,625 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 34.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.7%

FNB stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $19.00 price objective on F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.