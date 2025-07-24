Choreo LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $450.21 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

