Choreo LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $110.60 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

