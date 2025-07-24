Choreo LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $129,201,000 after acquiring an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $56,849,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

