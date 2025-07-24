Choreo LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3%

Welltower stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

