Choreo LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 68.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $536.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.58. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.