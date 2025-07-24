Choreo LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $2,394.43 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,484.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,193.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,639.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

