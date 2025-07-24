Choreo LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $102.59.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

