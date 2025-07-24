Choreo LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,255 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $339,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $178,688,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.5%

ZTS stock opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

