Choreo LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 896.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

DRI opened at $208.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.21 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

