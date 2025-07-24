Choreo LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VIG opened at $208.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

